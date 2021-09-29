Texas Senator Charles Perry announces re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - District 28 Senator Charles Perry has announced that he is running for re-election to the Texas Senate.

Perry, a practicing Lubbock CPA and graduate of Texas Tech University, has served in the Texas Senate since 2014, after two terms in the House of Representatives. Perry currently represents the largest geographical district in Texas, consisting of 51 counties.

Senator Perry chairs the Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture & Rural Affairs and is Vice-Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. Perry also serves on the Senate Committees for Education, Finance, Transportation, and Redistricting and he co-chairs the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) Advisory Committee.

“Serving as your senator and representing West Texas is the honor of a lifetime,” said Senator Perry in a release issued Wednesday. “I am excited to announce my bid for re-election, and look forward to continuing to fight for the conservative values that have made Texas the envy of the nation.”

“Texans expect their elected officials to show up to work and fight to make our state a better place to live and work,” continued Perry. “I promise to continue to fight for rural West Texas, the place I was born and raised my family. Only with your support will I be able to continue to fight for the values and freedoms we hold dear.”

