Tickets for 21st annual Hub City BBQ on sale now

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce’s 21st annual Hub City BBQ, presented by West Texas Land Guys, will be held on Thurs., Oct. 14 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the South Plains Fairgrounds.

This year’s event will feature live music entertainment from Texas-based Copper Chief – voted the Texas Regional Radio Report’s “New Band of the Year 2019″. Lubbock-based country music band Jason Nutt and Highway 70 will also perform.

The cookoff will feature up to 70 teams competing for the titles of best brisket, ribs, dessert, and more. When the competition concludes, gates will be open and attendees can enjoy barbecue from the cooking teams and other food, refreshments, and live music.

“The Hub City BBQ is a fun and exciting event for our community that brings people and businesses together, so we’re proud to partner with the Chamber as presenting sponsor,” said Robert Wood with the West Texas Land Guys.

Tickets for this year’s Hub City BBQ are on sale now exclusively via pre-order and a limited number will be available to the public. Tickets will not be sold at the gates. They can be purchased for $35 at HubCityBBQ.comor in-person at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, 1500 Broadway, Ste. 101. Children ages 6-10 will receive a discounted rate of $25, and children ages 5 and under are free.

A limited number of sponsorships are still available. Contact Amy Marquez at the Chamber at (806) 761-7000 or Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org for more information.

For updates, follow the Hub CIty BBQ Facebook page. Also follow the Lubbock Chamber on Facebook,Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

