Today drier and hotter, then wet and cooler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s not quite the calm before the storm. While a weather change is coming, it may not be enough to call it a “storm”. Nonetheless, after today’s dry and hotter weather much cooler and wet weather will return. Briefly. Here’s the before and after.

This afternoon mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm to somewhat hot. Westerly winds will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. Not quite as breezy as yesterday. Highs will range from the mid- and upper 80s near the state line to the low to mid-90s east of the Caprock. Just a tad above yesterday.

The dry and mostly fair weather continues tonight. Temperatures again will dip into the 50s on the Caprock and 60s off the Cap.

Then the change begins.

A cold front will arrive tomorrow morning. Afternoon temperatures will be notably cooler. Highs will range from the low 70s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 90 degrees in the far southeast (viewing area).

Cloud cover and rain chances will gradually increase. Spotty storms and showers are likely Thursday afternoon and are expected to become more widespread Thursday evening through Friday. Guidance continues to support our forecast of an off and on widespread rain during that time.

Much of the area is in line for rain amounts of a quarter- to half-inch, with localized totals of one to two inches. When evaluating the two images below, keep in mind that reality is likely to fall somewhere between the two depictions. Consider these only as a general guide. The range implied is a possibility in the area. Don’t focus on specific amounts at specific locations.

The most recent run of the "European" (ECMWF) computer forecast model increases precipitation totals slightly, compared to yesterday. This model is still much wetter than the "American" version through the time frame. (KCBD First Alert)

In addition to the rain, Friday will be cloudy and cool. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s in the northwest viewing area to the upper 70s in the southeast.

Additional rain is likely Friday evening. Rain should be tapering off Friday night and likely will end by about sunrise Saturday.

Temperatures this weekend will edge up toward average for early October.

