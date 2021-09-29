TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures on FM 1585 near Avenue P after crash
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency officials have closed traffic in both directions on FM 1585 and south Avenue P after a crash.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m.
According to EMS, no injuries have been reported but traffic is being redirected in the area.
Please avoid the location on FM 1585 between Avenue P and Avenue Q.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.