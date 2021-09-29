Local Listings
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upland Ave. closed to repair broken water main

Upland Avenue between 26th and 34th Streets closed to repair a broken water main.
Upland Avenue between 26th and 34th Streets closed to repair a broken water main.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - As of Wednesday morning, September 29, Garney Companies, Inc. along with the City of Lubbock closed Upland Avenue between 26th and 34th Streets to repair a broken water main.

This closure restricts access for drivers traveling along Upland Avenue between 26th and 34th Streets for construction. Citizens are encouraged to drive with caution and to avoid the area if possible. The anticipated repairs will be completed within the next 36 hours

