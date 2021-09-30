All Saints Episcopal School receives $1.25 million donation for Chaplaincy Endowment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All Saints Episcopal School received an anonymous $1.25 million donation to permanently endow the school’s chaplaincy position.

The anonymous donation will allow the chaplaincy position to become the first endowed faculty position at the school, according to a news release. The chaplain conducts the school’s daily chapel service and leads religious study at All Saints.

“My children were blessed to be a part of the special, loving and inclusive environment at All Saints Episcopal School,” the anonymous endowment donor said. “By endowing the Chaplaincy, my desire is to ensure that the school will always have a chaplain who will be able to integrate spiritual formation into all aspects of the educational experience while encouraging the All Saints Way.”

An endowment fund for All Saints was created 16 years ago as part of the school’s Celebrating Excellence campaign. Funding currently used for the chaplaincy will go toward other needs at the school.

“The generous gift of the Chaplaincy Endowment will allow the chaplain to fully dedicate his or her time and resources to the All Saints Episcopal school community,” All Saints Chaplain Rev. Paige McKay said. “I have served as the school’s part-time chaplain for 14 years. Moving forward with a singular focus all day each day of serving the spiritual needs of our campus will allow for even more pastoral care needs being met.”

