LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics have announced their next concert leading up to the Red Raiders’ home game against Texas Christian University.

Rapper Coolio will perform at Raider Alley on October 9, beginning at 3:30 p.m. CitiBus will carry fans directly from satellite parking.

Raider Alley will open at 2 p.m.

