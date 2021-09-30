COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 101 new cases on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one additional death and 101 new cases on Friday, October 1.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 4,225, down 203 from Thursday’s report.

The City’s dashboard is reporting 58,802 total recoveries.

A total of 63,877 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 850 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Thursday, 208 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 13.99 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 55 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and 8 pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 128 hospitalized with 32 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Friday. 12 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 129,310 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 264 from Wednesday’s report.

Friday, 10/1/2021 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 100

- Active Cases: 4,225

- Total Hospitalized: 128

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 57.07% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 14,847,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

