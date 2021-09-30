Crestview Elementary receives bike donation from Family Power Sports

Provided by Frenship ISD

A group of Crestview Kindergarten students have some new bikes thanks to a donation from Family PowerSports.

Kids received the bikes at a special presentation on Wednesday. Here’s the story from Frenship ISD:

Through the organization All Kids Bike, Lubbock’s Family PowerSports was able to help donate several bikes to Crestview Elementary with the intention of Kindergarten students learning how to ride a bike while at school.

All Kids Bike is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in Kindergarten physical education class. Family Power Sports was able to donate the fleet of strider bikes, helmets and training and curriculum guides to Crestview for PE teacher Ben Wade to use with his students.

“When a kid gets on a bike with pedals and training wheels, it’s almost too much too fast,” Wade said. “With these strider bikes they will be able to learn the basics first, like balance and pushing off, and will be able to take those small steps going forward.”

Wade explained that these types of bikes will be converted later on, once his students are ready for the pedals.

“This is going to teach them perseverance, so if they fall down, they can get back up,” Wade said. “This will be something they can learn how to do and keep doing for the rest of their lives as they get older.”

Family Power Sports Marketing Manager Taylor Millar said she was able to work closely with All Kids Bike in order to get the bike surprise set up with Crestview. She said this is a unique program for our area.

“The closest school that All Kids Bike has been doing this with is in Galveston,” Millar said. “So, this is a really awesome experience for this area.”

Family Power Sports General Manager Colby Richardson said this donation was near and dear to his heart.

“I went to Frenship, kindergarten through high school,” Richardson said. “I graduated from Frenship High School, I personally live in this neighborhood, and both of my boys have attended Frenship schools their whole lives. I have blue and gold blood in my veins.”

Richardson said he and his staff at Family Power Sports are always willing to do what it takes to help the community.

“We like to give back as much as we can to Frenship,” Richardson said. “That is part of our mission and vision, to give back to our community, it is really important to us.”