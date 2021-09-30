Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Four injured in crash near Slide and S. Loop 289

Investigators say a car and two motorcycles collided on the westbound access road

EMS took four people to the hospital with serious injuries

Read more here: Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road

Public input wanted for Parks & Rec Master Plan

An online survey shows interest in swimming pools, splash pads, and nature trails

You can find a link here: Community Needs Survey

Firefighters injured in Dallas explosion

Three firefighters suffered critical injuries when an apartment building exploded

The explosion happened as crews investigated a possible gas leak, displacing hundreds of residents

Government shutdown deal

The House is expected to approve a bill to fund the government until December, avoiding a government shutdown

The House will also vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.