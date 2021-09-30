Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Four injured in crash near Slide and S. Loop 289
- Investigators say a car and two motorcycles collided on the westbound access road
- EMS took four people to the hospital with serious injuries
- Read more here: Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Public input wanted for Parks & Rec Master Plan
- An online survey shows interest in swimming pools, splash pads, and nature trails
- You can find a link here: Community Needs Survey
Firefighters injured in Dallas explosion
- Three firefighters suffered critical injuries when an apartment building exploded
- The explosion happened as crews investigated a possible gas leak, displacing hundreds of residents
Government shutdown deal
- The House is expected to approve a bill to fund the government until December, avoiding a government shutdown
- The House will also vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill
