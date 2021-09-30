Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Four injured in crash near Slide and S. Loop 289

Public input wanted for Parks & Rec Master Plan

  • An online survey shows interest in swimming pools, splash pads, and nature trails
  • You can find a link here: Community Needs Survey

Firefighters injured in Dallas explosion

  • Three firefighters suffered critical injuries when an apartment building exploded
  • The explosion happened as crews investigated a possible gas leak, displacing hundreds of residents

Government shutdown deal

  • The House is expected to approve a bill to fund the government until December, avoiding a government shutdown
  • The House will also vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

