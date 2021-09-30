Local Listings
Former Lubbock Christian School president sentenced to more than 5 years for child pornography

Larry Tye Rogers, 56(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A former Lubbock Christian School president was sentenced today to five and a half years in federal prison for possessing sexually explicit images of a child, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Larry Tye Rogers, 56, pleaded guilty in June to possession of child pornography. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

According to plea papers, Rogers admitted that in October 2020, his wife caught him surreptitiously taking photographs of a 15-year-old girl as she was naked in the bathroom preparing to shower. Rogers, who was found on his hands and knees holding his iPhone under the opening at the bottom of the door, admitted to his wife that he’d taken several photos and videos of the child in the bathroom. He later admitted his intended focus was the child’s genitals and pubic area, and that the images were designed to elicit a sexual response in Rogers.

Shortly thereafter, a colleague confronted him about his conduct. Rogers dropped his head and confirmed that he had taken photos of a minor female, and suggested that he should resign his position as president of Lubbock Christian School.

In addition to his sentence, Rogers will have to have to register as a sex offender.

The Lubbock Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office – Lubbock Resident Agency, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen Rancourt and Callie Woolam prosecuted the case.

