Game Wardens to enforce Chronic Wasting Disease Zone rules in place for South Plains deer hunters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Portions of the South Plains are part of a CWD Zone implemented by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease among the deer population, which is already locally infected with the deadly disease.

“It’s a very serious disease,” District Wildlife Biologist Sam Harryman said. “It always results in the death of the animal. If it reaches a high enough prevalence rate, there can be some population issues, maybe population declines associated with this disease. So, that’s why we’re really, really concerned about it spread across the state.”

The first known local case was in a free-ranging mule deer buck near Buffalo Springs Lake in February 2021. Harryman said it’s only found in species in the deer family and basically turns the deer’s brain to sponge.

In this CWD Zone, which encompasses southeast Lubbock County, northeast Lynn County, southwest Crosby County and northwest Garza County, all susceptible species including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and various non-native deer species must be sampled within 48 hours of harvest.

“We will have a mobile check station in place for the technician on-call to take samples,” Harryman said. “They will be on-call Friday through Tuesday. On days where that technician is not on-call, there will be another number for folks to call to get in contact with.”

That contact information can be found here. Harryman told KCBD the sampling arrangements will be made on a case-by-case basis.

There are also restrictions on the movement of animal carcasses. They can’t be taken out of the CWD zone. However, the following are exceptions to the movement regulation:

Cut quarters with all brain and spinal cord tissue removed

Boned meat/cut and wrapped — Texas regulations do not allow processing beyond quarters until reaching your final destination (possessor’s personal residence or commercial facility/private cold storage)

Caped hides with skull not attached

Skull plate with antlers attached and cleaned of all soft tissue

Finished taxidermy products

The skinned or unskinned head of a susceptible species may be transported to a taxidermist (with a Deer Head Waiver), provided all brain material, soft tissue, spinal column and any unused portions of the head are disposed of in a landfill in Texas permitted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The waiver should be kept on your person or with the deer head until it reaches the taxidermist. Download the Deer Head Waiver form to transport the intact head or obtain from a TPWD CWD check station.

Hunters bringing intact deer heads into Texas from a state or country with CWD should also have this waiver.

Violations of the CWD zone regulations could result in a citation.

“Our Game Wardens are in the loop,” Harryman said. “We’re working very closely with our law enforcement arm of Texas Parks and Wildlife and they’re going to be very involved in this as well. We want to try our best to contain this disease where it’s at and not let it spread to other parts of the state and other parts of this area.”

Hunters outside the CWD zone are asked to voluntarily engage with the sampling effort.

For all information on the zones, check stations, protocols and contact information for biologists, click here.

If the deer tests positive for CWD, it’s recommended that the animal is not eaten.

