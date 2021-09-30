KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet T.C.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet T.C., KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a sweet and cuddly four-year-old Shepherd mix.

T.C. plays in the rough and rowdy play group and gets along well with other dogs. Staff says sometimes he can be a little dominate. He is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. So if you’re looking for an active fellow to join your home, please go meet T.C. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ophelia.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.