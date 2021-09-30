Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock firefighter to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Lieutenant David Eric Hill will be honored along with 18 other fallen firefighters from Texas.
Lieutenant David Eric Hill, age 39
Lieutenant David Eric Hill, age 39(Lubbock Fire Department)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighter Lieutenant David Eric Hill will be honored at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend this week.

Lt. Hill was killed while responding to a traffic accident on I-27 in Jan. 2020. He had been with the fire department for 10 years and was promoted to lieutenant in July 2019.

Lt. Hill is one of 87 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2020 and one of 19 Texas fallen firefighters. They will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Oct. 3 and added to the permanent memorial on the National Fire Academy grounds in Maryland.

For more information on the memorial service, visit www.firehero.org.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quanisha Williams mugshot from 2015. Police did not provide a current photo.
Lubbock woman wanted in connection to death of 1-year-old child
Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock
Man seriously injured in Tuesday afternoon crash identified
Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Lubbock man killed after crash northwest of Lubbock.
Man killed after crash on Clovis Rd. Northwest of Lubbock
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Storms and rain are expected to be widespread late Thursday. Rain chances continue through...
Strong storms possible on the South Plains
Salvation Army Empowerment Center in Lubbock, TX (Source: KCBD Video)
Salvation Army opens applications for Christmas assistance
PETS Clinic Lubbock
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock to offer free vaccinations
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief