Lubbock firefighter to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighter Lieutenant David Eric Hill will be honored at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend this week.

Lt. Hill was killed while responding to a traffic accident on I-27 in Jan. 2020. He had been with the fire department for 10 years and was promoted to lieutenant in July 2019.

Lt. Hill is one of 87 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2020 and one of 19 Texas fallen firefighters. They will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Oct. 3 and added to the permanent memorial on the National Fire Academy grounds in Maryland.

For more information on the memorial service, visit www.firehero.org.

