Lubbock woman arrested, suspect in connection to death of 1-year-old child

Quanisha Williams was wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child. The child, Quayvon Williams, died on Feb. 15, 2021.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities say a Lubbock woman wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child has been arrested.

Lubbock Police arrested 35-year-old Quanisha Williams in Slaton at approximately 7:45 a.m., Thursday. She was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $500,000 bond.

The child, Quayvon Williams, died on Feb. 15, 2021.

Quayvon’s mother, Quanisha Williams, 35, has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault.

