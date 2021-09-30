P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock to offer free vaccinations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock will provide free parvovirus and panleukopenia vaccinations for dogs and cats for a limited time.

Starting Oct. 1, dogs can receive the parvo vaccine and cats can receive the panleukopenia vaccine for free, according to a news release. The clinic aims to vaccinate 1,000 pets.

The free vaccines are provided by Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, which aims to provide one million free pet vaccines to its animal welfare partners.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Karen Dawson, Clinic Manager of P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

Parvo and panleukopenia are two of the most preventable deadly diseases in dogs and cats. It is estimated 30 percent of pets do not receive annual preventative care from a veterinarian, and the clinic hopes to help lower that percentage by making crucial preventative care resources more affordable and accessible.

In addition to vaccinations, the P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock also provides low-cost spays, neuters and other veterinary services.

Vaccination services are available by appointment or walk-in Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments can be made by phone at 806-507-0836 or online at petsclinic.org.

