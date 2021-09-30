Salvation Army opens applications for Christmas assistance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army of Lubbock will start accepting applications for its Christmas assistance program next week.

Starting Oct. 5, families, parents and guardians experiencing financial hardship can apply for help providing Christmas gifts to children 14 years and younger.

Salvation Army Christmas assistance (The Salvation Army)

Applicants need to bring income and expenses verification, social security cards, birth certificates and a photo ID.

Applications will be taken in person at The Salvation Army at 1111 16th St.

