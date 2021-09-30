Local Listings
Salvation Army opens applications for Christmas assistance

Salvation Army Empowerment Center in Lubbock, TX (Source: KCBD Video)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army of Lubbock will start accepting applications for its Christmas assistance program next week.

Starting Oct. 5, families, parents and guardians experiencing financial hardship can apply for help providing Christmas gifts to children 14 years and younger.

Salvation Army Christmas assistance
Salvation Army Christmas assistance(The Salvation Army)

Applicants need to bring income and expenses verification, social security cards, birth certificates and a photo ID.

Applications will be taken in person at The Salvation Army at 1111 16th St.

