Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case

By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Investigators are getting a clearer picture of Brian Laundrie’s movements after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby Petito.

And while the timeline is becoming clearer, the extent of his parents’ involvement is still in question.

“They had … 10 days to two weeks to plan how Brian was going to leave,” said Steve Moore, a former FBI special agent.

Before Petito’s family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida campground between Sept. 6 and 8, about 75 miles from their North Port home.

“In my mind, the only thing that would explain the behaviors of the Laundrie family are people who are trying to protect and assist their son,” Moore said.

Before Gabby Petito's family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida...
Before Gabby Petito's family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida campground between Sept. 6 and 8, about 75 miles from their North Port home.(Source: CNN)

Though authorities have not explicitly connected Laundrie to Petito’s death, they are looking for him as part of a response to a federal arrest warrant accusing him of illegally using another person’s debit card.

On Sept. 4, Laundrie purchased a new cell phone, according to his family’s attorney.

Then 10 days later, his parents told authorities he was last seen leaving their home for a nature reserve.

It was on Sept. 19 that Petito’s remains were found. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Petito’s family and their attorney are pleading for Laundrie to do the right thing.

“Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in,” said Richard Stafford, a lawyer for the Petito family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Police identify four injured in crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
Quanisha Williams mugshot from 2015. Police did not provide a current photo.
Lubbock woman wanted in connection to death of 1-year-old child
Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock
Man seriously injured in Tuesday afternoon crash identified
Lubbock man killed after crash northwest of Lubbock.
Man killed after crash on Clovis Rd. Northwest of Lubbock
Larry Tye Rogers, 56
Former Lubbock Christian School president sentenced to more than 5 years for child pornography

Latest News

Quanisha Williams mugshot from 2015. Police did not provide a current photo.
Lubbock woman arrested, suspect in connection to death of 1-year-old child
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
Leprino Foods
World’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese to build facility in Lubbock