Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road

Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a car and three motorcycles, leaving multiple people seriously injured.

According to Police, the crash was reported just after 10 p.m., on South Loop 289 in the westbound access road, near the South Plains Mall.

Two people have been reported with serious injuries. Traffic is being rerouted in all directions.

Please avoid the location at this time, and be mindful of emergency crews in the area.

Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road(KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quanisha Williams mugshot from 2015. Police did not provide a current photo.
Lubbock woman wanted in connection to death of 1-year-old child
Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock
Man seriously injured in Tuesday afternoon crash identified
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Plainview man arrested for possessing suspected IED, additional weapon charge

Latest News

Poll workers undergo training before every election
Poll workers begin training for Nov. 2 election
Coolio set to perform at Raider Alley on Oct. 9
Coolio set to perform at Raider Alley on October 9
It was a full crowd in the banquet hall, with people from all walks of life, ages and interests...
Lubbock Parks and Rec gets feedback on Master Plan
February's winter storm caused lawmakers to pass legislation requiring the state electrical...
Texas senators blast regulator for power grid winterization loophole lawmakers wrote into law