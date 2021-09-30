LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a car and three motorcycles, leaving multiple people seriously injured.

According to Police, the crash was reported just after 10 p.m., on South Loop 289 in the westbound access road, near the South Plains Mall.

Two people have been reported with serious injuries. Traffic is being rerouted in all directions.

Please avoid the location at this time, and be mindful of emergency crews in the area.

Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road (KCBD)

