Showers, storms on the South Plains may carry into weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and storms will continue across the area through tonight and into Friday and possible Saturday.

A cold front has made its way through the region this evening and will continue to keep cool temperatures in place through Saturday.

You can expect nighttime lows in Lubbock in the 50s through the weekend and afternoon highs ranging from around 70 Friday to near 80 on Sunday.

As for the rain, periods of showers and storms will continue overnight into Friday and Saturday morning.

There is a good chance of storms impacting football games Friday night and other festivals on the South Plains.

The weather pattern will be settled by Sunday and next week will be pleasant with afternoons around 80 degrees and cool morning lows in the 50s.

