Strong storms possible on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected, a cold front arrived this morning. As a result, it won’t be as warm this afternoon. Plus, storms and rain are likely late today. Some storms may become severe.

Storms and rain are expected to be widespread late Thursday. Rain chances continue through Friday night. (KCBD First Alert)

Storm, shower, and rain chances will increase this afternoon. Spotty storms and showers are most likely late this afternoon through this evening. Some may produce flooding downpours as well as damaging wind gusts and hail.

Thursday afternoon otherwise will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. My forecast high for Lubbock is 79°. Across the KCBD viewing area temperatures will peak from the low 70s in the far northwest to the mid-80s in the southeast. Outside of storm activity, a northerly breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Additional storms and showers are likely through the evening. Again, some may be strong to severe with flooding downpours possible.

While today’s updates of both the “American” (GFS) the “European” (ECMWF) computer forecast models increase precipitation totals slightly, there is good agreement with some run-to-run and inter-model consistency. This increases my confidence to high for my forecast through sunrise Saturday.

Thursday's update of the "European" (ECMWF) is just a tad wetter (slightly greater rain totals) than yesterday. With the run-to-run consistency in this model, and agreement with the "American" model, our confidence is high for our forecast through the next 48 hours (or so). (KCBD First Alert)

Repeating what I said yesterday, when evaluating the Forecast Precipitation Totals graphics, consider these only as a general guide. The range implied is a possibility in the area. Don’t focus on specific amounts at specific locations.

Thursday's update of the "American" (GFS) computer forecast model increases precipitation totals slightly, compared to yesterday. This is more in line with the "European" version and increases confidence in our forecast. (KCBD First Alert)

Spotty showers and a few thundershowers are expected late tonight and tomorrow.

In addition to the rain, Friday’s weather will include an overcast sky and highs about ten degrees below average for October 1. My forecast high for Lubbock Friday is 72°. Viewing area highs will range from the mid-60s in the far northwest to near 80 in the far southeast.

One last round of storms and showers may work west to east across the viewing area Friday evening. As of now, I expect rain will end before sunrise Saturday. By then I anticipate widespread rainfall totals of one-quarter to one-half inch. It’s possible many of us will end up with totals from a half-inch to around an inch.

It will be a bit chilly both Saturday and Sunday morning. Most of the South Plains and Rolling Plains will see lows in the 50s.

