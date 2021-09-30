Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas HHS extends emergency SNAP benefits through October

Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) will extend...
Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) will extend additional emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to help Texans during the COVID-19 response.(KWTX)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will extend emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through October due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Greg Abbott announced $294 million in additional SNAP allotments for the month of October, according to a news release. Since April 2020, the SNAP program, which provides food assistance to low-income families and individuals, has paid out more than $4.5 billion in benefits to Texans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the emergency extension for the maximum allowable amount. All SNAP recipient households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments by Oct. 31. The emergency extension is expected to help more than 1.4 million Texas households.

“We are grateful that we’ll be able to continue to help Texans provide food for themselves and their families as we work together during this pandemic,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter in a news release.

For more information or to apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, visit YourTexasBenefits.com.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Police identify four injured in crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
Quanisha Williams mugshot from 2015. Police did not provide a current photo.
Lubbock woman wanted in connection to death of 1-year-old child
Injuries reported after collision in southwest Lubbock
Man seriously injured in Tuesday afternoon crash identified
Lubbock man killed after crash northwest of Lubbock.
Man killed after crash on Clovis Rd. Northwest of Lubbock
Larry Tye Rogers, 56
Former Lubbock Christian School president sentenced to more than 5 years for child pornography

Latest News

All Saints Episcopal School
All Saints Episcopal School receives $1.25 million donation for Chaplaincy Endowment
The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting no additional deaths and 150 new...
COVID-19: Lubbock reports no additional deaths, 150 new cases on Thursday
Wildlife biologists are sampling deer harvested in the Lubbock area CWD Zone
Game Wardens to enforce Chronic Wasting Disease Zone rules in place for South Plains deer hunters
Quanisha Williams mugshot from 2015. Police did not provide a current photo.
Lubbock woman arrested, suspect in connection to death of 1-year-old child