Texas HHS extends emergency SNAP benefits through October

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will extend emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through October due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Greg Abbott announced $294 million in additional SNAP allotments for the month of October, according to a news release. Since April 2020, the SNAP program, which provides food assistance to low-income families and individuals, has paid out more than $4.5 billion in benefits to Texans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the emergency extension for the maximum allowable amount. All SNAP recipient households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments by Oct. 31. The emergency extension is expected to help more than 1.4 million Texas households.

“We are grateful that we’ll be able to continue to help Texans provide food for themselves and their families as we work together during this pandemic,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter in a news release.

For more information or to apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, visit YourTexasBenefits.com.

