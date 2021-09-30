Waco man accused of killing son, 10, charged with capital murder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bronchae Lewis, 36, a father charged with resisting arrest, attempting to take an officer’s weapon, and capital murder in connection to the killing of his 10-year-old son.

Police officers were dispatched to 2400 Washington Avenue at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday after a man called 911 to report that he believed his son was dead.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man allegedly attempted to stop the officers from entering his apartment and begin fighting with officers who forced their way into the unit.

Inside the apartment, police officers located a 10-year-old boy who “sustained severe and life-threatening injuries.” Paramedics transported the boy to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

News 10 has learned the name of the boy is James Rashard Lewis. In a statement released late Thursday night, Waco ISD Superintedent Dr. Susan Kincannon said teachers and staff described James as “a joyful and happy young man.”

James Rashard Lewis, 10, was allegedly killed by his father in Waco. (Courtesy Photo)

“It’s hard to comprehend the loss of a 10-year-old under any circumstances, but in this case, it’s particularly bewildering,” Kincannon said, “This has deeply affected everyone at Dean Highland Elementary, and all of Waco ISD is mourning his death.”

Several officers and the suspect sustained minor injuries from glass broken during the fight Wednesday night. They received treatment at a local hospital. Lewis is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail.

Neighbors told News 10 they had frequently seen James around the complex.

“Most of the time, I seen the little boy just being a kid, running around, going back and forth up the steps, running around and everything,” said T.J., a neighbor who lives in an adjacent building.

He noted the boy appeared to be much smaller than 10-years old and suspects he was being abused.

“I wish I would’ve been more active in talking to him. Talk to your neighbors. Get to know them a lot better,” T.J. said.

Another neighbor, Bickie, said she saw the boy hours before he was killed. She said he was acting strangely, hesitantly opening and closing the door to his apartment.

“That brings tears to my eyes because there’s a first time for everything but a baby? A baby?,” she asked in disbelief.

Neighbors said they had never seen the boy’s mother or any other relatives at the apartment complex, only the boy and the father.

