Central Lubbock gas leak causes homes to be evacuated

Gas leak between 66th and 68th and Elgin Ave.
Gas leak between 66th and 68th and Elgin Ave.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Atmos say contractors installing a fiber line hit a 4″ gas line in the area between 66th and 68th and Elgin Ave.

It happened before 9 a.m. Friday.

There is no official word on how many people were asked to leave their homes, but officials would like people to avoid the area until they can contain the gas leak.

