Central Lubbock gas leak causes homes to be evacuated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Atmos say contractors installing a fiber line hit a 4″ gas line in the area between 66th and 68th and Elgin Ave.

It happened before 9 a.m. Friday.

There is no official word on how many people were asked to leave their homes, but officials would like people to avoid the area until they can contain the gas leak.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.