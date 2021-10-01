Curative opens new COVID testing site on Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Curative opened a new COVID-19 testing site at Urbanovsky Park on the Texas Tech campus Friday.

The new testing site will provide no-cost PCR tests to the general public. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those seeking tests can make an appointment at curative.com. Walk-up testing will also be available.

