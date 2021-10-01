Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Dog survives plane crash, several days alone in the wilderness

Rescuers saved a dog who had survived a plane crash and three days in the Arizona wilderness.
Rescuers saved a dog who had survived a plane crash and three days in the Arizona wilderness.(Arizona Department of Public Safety via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff and CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE, Ariz. (Gray News) - A dog was rescued after surviving a plane crash and three days in the wilderness.

Air Rescue responded to a small plane crash that killed a person and injured another Sept. 22, according to a report from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

When they arrived at the crash site, they found a dog sitting next to the wreckage. Unfortunately, he ran off before rescuers could grab him.

Three days later, they returned to the site with federal investigators and saw the dog lying next to the wreckage. Even though he initially fled again, they were able to lure him close with water and get a leash on him.

Rescuers said the dog was tired and thirsty but in remarkably good shape for having been in the wilderness for several days.

They took the dog to a local airport where the sheriff’s office picked him up and reunited him with his family.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Police identify four injured in crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
76 year-old Clyde Boyd
76-year-old father accused of fatally shooting daughter
Larry Tye Rogers, 56
Former Lubbock Christian School president sentenced to more than 5 years for child pornography
Leprino Foods
World’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese to build facility in Lubbock
Quanisha Williams was wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child. The child,...
Lubbock woman arrested, suspect in connection to death of 1-year-old child

Latest News

76 year-old Clyde Boyd
76-year-old father accused of fatally shooting daughter
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Mississippi and Tennessee to square off in Supreme Court over groundwater dispute
Mississippi and Tennessee to square off in Supreme Court over groundwater dispute
The latest data from the CDC says more than 183 million Americans are now fully vaccinated and...
States see increase in COVID vaccinations ahead of mandate deadlines
The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst...
Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital