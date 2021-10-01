A dreary, or perhaps wonderful, start to October

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are likely, off and on, into this evening. There is a chance rain, or a storm, may affect Friday evening football games as well as other activities. Such as the First Friday Art Trail. I’ll cover our weekend weather in a bit.

Besides dreary - or would you call it wonderful? - today will generally be cloudy, winds light, temperatures about 8 to 10 degrees below average for October 1. Lubbock’s average high for the date is 81°.

Rain will end on the Caprock from west to east this evening. Showers may linger, but end before sunrise, over the eastern viewing area. Tonight otherwise will be partly cloudy, the wind will be light, the air decidedly chilly.

Low visibility in fog is possible tonight and Saturday morning. Patchy fog may return Saturday night into Sunday morning. Mist or light drizzle may accompany the fog.

Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be mostly sunny, and with a light wind, both will be pleasant.

The next several mornings will be chilly with lows in the 50s (40s northwest).

Warmer tomorrow afternoon with highs in the 70s across our western and central viewing area and low 80s east. Even warmer Sunday afternoon with highs from the mid-70s northwest to mid-80s east.

