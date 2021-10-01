Fall and Winter irrigation restrictions effective Oct. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions go into effect Friday, October 1, 2021, and continue through March 31, 2022. Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.

Irrigation Time of Day

On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is only allowed when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Other Year-Round Restrictions

Irrigate landscape only during your two assigned days per week

Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address:

Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday

Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 – Tuesday and Friday

Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday and Saturday

Irrigate landscape without runoff

Do not irrigate during precipitation events

Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

Winter Irrigation Tips

Winterize your irrigation system and equipment before the first freeze to prevent leaks and costly repairs

Install rain and freeze sensors to prevent your irrigation system from running when temperatures drop below freezing

Insulate irrigation and any above ground pipes, valves, draining pipes and backflow preventers

Insulate pipes under your pier and beam home

If you need assistance, contact a licensed irrigator or plumber for assistance to winterize your home.

“We ask our residents and businesses to continue to be efficient with their outdoor water usage. When watering your outdoor space, turn off your irrigation system during freezing temperatures to prevent damage to your irrigation system. Also, be mindful that irrigation runoff can freeze onto streets and sidewalks creating safety hazards,” said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.