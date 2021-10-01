Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

First EMT class graduates from DPS

The first EMT class graduated in Austin this week.
The first EMT class graduated in Austin this week.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety this week.

The class of 15 troopers completed an eight-week class in advanced medical care and will now be equipped to respond to crashes, shootings and other medical emergencies.

“This program enhances the wide variety of services we already provide across the state of Texas, allowing us to offer enhanced emergency medical treatment in critical situations,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

The ceremony was held Sept. 30 at DPS Headquarters in Austin. DPS’ Operational Medicine Unit and U.S. Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit collaborated to manage the program.

Graduates will be stationed throughout the state, joining 110 other troopers with first responder training. The next EMT class will begin in early 2022 and is open to DPS troopers with some medical background.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76 year-old Clyde Boyd
76-year-old father accused of fatally shooting daughter
Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Police identify four injured in crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
Larry Tye Rogers, 56
Former Lubbock Christian School president sentenced to more than 5 years for child pornography
Gov. Greg Abbott gives 'Guns Up' in Lubbock during news conference
WATCH: World’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese to build facility in Lubbock
Quanisha Williams was wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child. The child,...
Lubbock woman arrested, suspect in connection to death of 1-year-old child

Latest News

Man in blue Nike baseball cap spotted at another Albuquerque bank robbery
Man in blue Nike baseball cap spotted at another Albuquerque bank robbery
COVID-19 testing at Urbanovsky Park on the Texas Tech campus
Curative opens new COVID testing site on Tech campus
MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites Lubbock
MCM Hotel group donates to Purple Heart
Gov. Greg Abbott gives 'Guns Up' in Lubbock during news conference
WATCH: World’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese to build facility in Lubbock