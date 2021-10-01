First EMT class graduates from DPS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety this week.

The class of 15 troopers completed an eight-week class in advanced medical care and will now be equipped to respond to crashes, shootings and other medical emergencies.

“This program enhances the wide variety of services we already provide across the state of Texas, allowing us to offer enhanced emergency medical treatment in critical situations,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

The ceremony was held Sept. 30 at DPS Headquarters in Austin. DPS’ Operational Medicine Unit and U.S. Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit collaborated to manage the program.

Graduates will be stationed throughout the state, joining 110 other troopers with first responder training. The next EMT class will begin in early 2022 and is open to DPS troopers with some medical background.

