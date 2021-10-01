Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

State trooper suffers critical gunshot wound on Chicago expressway

An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken...
An Illinois state trooper was shot Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper has been shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday on the inbound side of the expressway at 43rd Street.

He says the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is being treated for a “critical gunshot wound.”

The shooting comes on the same day that state police started beefing up patrols on expressways in response to a rash of shootings on the roadways.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

76 year-old Clyde Boyd
76-year-old father accused of fatally shooting daughter
Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Police identify four injured in crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
Larry Tye Rogers, 56
Former Lubbock Christian School president sentenced to more than 5 years for child pornography
Gov. Greg Abbott gives 'Guns Up' in Lubbock during news conference
WATCH: World’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese to build facility in Lubbock
Quanisha Williams was wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child. The child,...
Lubbock woman arrested, suspect in connection to death of 1-year-old child

Latest News

The first EMT class graduated in Austin this week.
First EMT class graduates from DPS
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
COVID cases are falling, but US on brink of 700,000 dead
Man in blue Nike baseball cap spotted at another Albuquerque bank robbery
Man in blue Nike baseball cap spotted at another Albuquerque bank robbery
The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct...
Ohio State tallies over 2,800 instances of abuse by team doctor
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization