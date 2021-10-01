Local Listings
Intersection at 50th & University to be closed Sat. through Wed.

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Sunday, October 3, 2021, the City of Lubbock Water Utilities Department will make repairs to a water main line in the intersection of 50th Street and University Avenue. Traffic control will be set up Saturday afternoon in preparation for the repairs.

Traffic will be reduced to one eastbound and one westbound lane on 50th Street. Northbound and southbound traffic on University Avenue will have to turn right.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in the work zone, and if all possible avoid this intersection.

Water repairs and street repairs should be finished, and the intersection reopened by Wednesday, October 6, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

