Irving Instagram drug trafficker sentenced to 19+ years

A drug trafficking ring used Instagram to advertise and sell narcotics.
A drug trafficking ring used Instagram to advertise and sell narcotics.(Source: Instagram, CNN)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The leader of a drug trafficking ring that advertised narcotics on Instagram and Telegram was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ricardo Rosas Garcia, 24, plead guilty in April to conspiracy with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison on Thursday.

The drug trafficking ring used Instagram to advertise and sell cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD and other drugs, in addition to facilitating illegal firearm sales.

The Irving Police Department had received complaints from Irving area high schools, and it discovered the organization employed juveniles as young as 15 to sell drugs for them.

Garcia was arrested on Aug. 1, 2020 after the Irving Police Department conducted several undercover buys. Three of Garcia’s coconspirators also plead guilty this spring.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

