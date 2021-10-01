Local six year old donates her hair to Children With Hair Loss

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mila Garza has been growing out her hair since she was born, so when she came to her mom and dad requesting to cut it all off, they were shocked.

“It’s a special moment, that she actually came up to us and said that she wanted to do this, to donate her hair. It’s a big surprise though, coming from a six year old. You don’t expect a six year old to make a decision like that,” Mila’s dad, Robert Garza, said.

Robert says Mila has a close connection with hair loss, having a father and grandmothers as cancer survivors. Although Mila’s family says conversations about cancer can be tough for a six year old, Mila is a special little girl who understands how important it is to help others.

Six year old donates hair to children with hair loss. (KCBD)

“She just took it upon herself, really. She just wanted to do something good for another little girl. So we are happy for her and we are going to support her and our family supports her,” Robert said.

Petra Clary is the owner of Petra Hair Design in Lubbock. She says hair loss can greatly affect a person’s confidence, so with a wig, many people can find that sense of consistency that sickness seems to take away.

“It brings a sense of normalcy. I don’t know why hair is so important, but it really is. It really makes you feel like a human again. You don’t see the sickness,” Petra said.

Mila encourages other kids to donate their hair and help another child. “You should donate your hair, because you have a lot.”

If you are interested in a hair donation, Petra says they will accept any hair type as long as it is at least eight inches. There is no extra fee to donate, just come in to the salon and pay for a salon cut. The stylist will handle the rest.

