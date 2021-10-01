Lubbock PD cracking down on aggressive drivers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are bringing back their Aggressive Driver Program, targeting those putting others in danger in hopes of reducing crashes. They’re looking for these violations: excessive or unsafe speed, disregarding lights and stop signs, following too closely, unsafe lane changes or failure to yield right of way. Officers will enforce any of these, but it takes two or more to identify the driver as aggressive before the municipal court.

“I want them to be aware, you know, I don’t want them just to think that, hey I stopped them today. I want them to know why I stopped them and the reason behind this program. Because that’s what it’s for, it’s to hopefully attain public safety,” Officer Dustin Tucker said.

The last time the department did this campaign was 2005. It was reinstated August 19 of this year, and officers are already seeing results. In the program, officers work in pairs. An officer in an unmarked, nontraditional car with a video system finds and follows offenders, while documenting violations. Their partner, in a marked car, stays in the same area and then is called in to make the stop.

As of Wednesday afternoon, in 16 shifts there have been 76 stops, 95 citations,15 warnings and 1 arrest for racing. 32 of the stops qualified as aggressive driving, marking tickets with the ADP stamp to identify the driver to the municipal court. Officer Tucker says this program isn’t about tickets.

“We could write tickets all day long for a multitude of things. This is just to hopefully get people to be safer,” Tucker said.

During a stop, Tucker explains the program, so drivers know to think twice when they get back on the road.

“If everybody is cognizant that we’re out and stopping people for the aggressive driving, maybe they won’t do it, you know. And if that saves somebody some money or ultimately a life, then that’s a win,” Tucker said.

Lubbock Police also wanted to clear up a social media rumor that the department invested in new cars for this program. All of the unmarked cars in this program are seized from criminals. If you see an aggressive driver out on the road, you can call the police department and report them as a reckless driver.

