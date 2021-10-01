Man in blue Nike baseball cap spotted at another Albuquerque bank robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - FBI and Albuquerque Police are still searching for an unidentified man spotted at the second bank robbery in less than a week.

Officials say a man wearing a blue Nike baseball cap robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank on Friday, October 1. An unidentified man was also spotted wearing a blue Nike baseball cap when a northeast Albuquerque bank was robbed on Tuesday, September 28.

The suspect in Friday’s robbery is described as a white male in his 20s-30s, approximately 5′7″ tall, and weighing about 120 pounds. The suspect wore a blue Nike baseball cap, a white hospital mask, a long-sleeve red plaid shirt, blue hospital gloves, and blue jeans.

FBI says he entered the bank and presented a demand note to a teller, who handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect. The suspect fled on foot to a nearby Walmart parking lot.

Authorities believe this individual is likely the same suspect who robbed Bank of the West, 2101 Eubank Boulevard NE, on Tuesday.

FBI reported on Tuesday the suspect in Tuesday’s robbery wore sunglasses, a blue baseball cap with a white Nike symbol, a long-sleeve light blue button-up shirt, a black gaiter mask, and dark denim jeans.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

According to the FBI, bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years. Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

