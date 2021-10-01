MCM Hotel group donates to Purple Heart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The MCM Family of Hotels donated $3,000 to the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The MCM Eleganté Hotel and Suites Lubbock donated a portion of its proceeds from Purple Heart Day, Aug. 7, to the Lubbock chapter of the order.

“We are committed to honoring our nation’s heroes with this donation on behalf of all team members,” President of MCM Hotels Ed Lasater said.

The MCM Family of Hotels is the nation’s first recognized Purple Heart hotel chain.

