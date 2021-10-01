Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

MCM Hotel group donates to Purple Heart

MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites Lubbock
MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites Lubbock(MCM Family of Hotels)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The MCM Family of Hotels donated $3,000 to the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The MCM Eleganté Hotel and Suites Lubbock donated a portion of its proceeds from Purple Heart Day, Aug. 7, to the Lubbock chapter of the order.

“We are committed to honoring our nation’s heroes with this donation on behalf of all team members,” President of MCM Hotels Ed Lasater said.

The MCM Family of Hotels is the nation’s first recognized Purple Heart hotel chain.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

76 year-old Clyde Boyd
76-year-old father accused of fatally shooting daughter
Serious injuries reported in crash on South Loop 289 and Slide Road
Police identify four injured in crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
Larry Tye Rogers, 56
Former Lubbock Christian School president sentenced to more than 5 years for child pornography
Gov. Greg Abbott gives 'Guns Up' in Lubbock during news conference
WATCH: World’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese to build facility in Lubbock
Quanisha Williams was wanted in connection with the death of her one-year-old child. The child,...
Lubbock woman arrested, suspect in connection to death of 1-year-old child

Latest News

COVID-19 testing at Urbanovsky Park on the Texas Tech campus
Curative opens new COVID testing site on Tech campus
Gov. Greg Abbott gives 'Guns Up' in Lubbock during news conference
WATCH: World’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese to build facility in Lubbock
Gas leak between 66th and 68th and Elgin Ave.
Evacuated residents may return home after central Lubbock gas leak
Generic road closed
Intersection at 50th & University to be closed Sat. through Wed.