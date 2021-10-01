Local Listings
Noon Notebook: Addiction, Prevention and Recovery symposium

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Source to Solution Conference will be held on Wednesday, October 13th from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Source to Solution is a symposium on addiction highlighting prevention and recovery. The goal of the day is to bring together anyone interested in creating community change across the Panhandle and South Plains of West Texas. The morning will consist of keynote presenters who have played a vital role in addressing substance use and supporting communities across Texas. The afternoon will feature short workshops focused on creating lasting change in our communities. Each attendee will leave with actionable steps they will use in their work and daily lives. This conference will be a catalyst for lasting connections, collaboration and support to better serve our communities in West Texas.

Conference registration is free and includes meals. Click here to register.

CEs are being explored. Available hours and more information will be released at a later date.

Exhibitors are encouraged and welcome to attend. There is no cost to be an exhibitor, but a raffle item for attendees who engage with and visit vendors is requested.

This year we are also offering a registration and individual dinner option. The dinner will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall with appetizers and social hour beginning at 6:00pm. For Individual symposium and individual dinner registration - click here.

Alternatively you can also book a full table of 8 for the dinner. You can do this by registering individually for the symposium through the first link above, and then one person from the group book the table - click here.

If you’re interested in being a part of the Source to Solution or for more information, please e-mail publichealth@mylubbock.us or call Meagan Miller at (806) 775-3841.

Tentative Schedule:

7:30AM- 8:30AM -Breakfast and Latte Bar

8AM- Opening Ceremonies

9AM-11:30AM- Keynote Speakers

  • Sasha Coles
  • Ryon Price

11:30AM-1PM Lunch

  • Lunch Speaker- Anna Trevino

1PM-2PM Workshop One

2PM-3PM Workshop Two

3PM-4PM Exhibitor Mixer and Raffle

  • Dinner Speaker-Sammy Morris

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

