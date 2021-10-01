Local Listings
Overturned semi blocks eastbound Loop 289 access road near Quaker Ave.

Overturned semi South Loop 289 near Quaker
Overturned semi South Loop 289 near Quaker
By Amber Stegall
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say no one was injured when a semi overturned Friday morning around 8 a.m.

The semi overturned on the Eastbound access road to South Loop 289 near Quaker Ave.

The access road will be blocked until the semi can be moved.

Motorists are urged to take an alternate route.

Lubbock Police and TxDOT are on the scene.

