The United Family to hold job fair at Llano Logistics, on-the-spot interviews

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The United Family will once again hold a job fair for its distribution arm, Llano Logistics, on October 4, 2021 at 5801 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Llano Logistics has positions for both morning and evening shifts as well as premium pay for weekend and night work. Team members hired at Llano will also be eligible to receive a $600 retention bonus, as well as a quarterly safety and attendance bonus.  These positions start at with hourly pay at $14.10 with the ability to earn an extra $5.40 per hour per week.

In addition, all positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family like grocery discounts, incentive pay, vacation packages, comprehensive insurance plans, weekly pay, career growth opportunities and more.

“Working at Llano Logistics offers an abundance of opportunities and will provide you with reliable, steady and consistent income for you and your family.” said Cash Eagan, VP and general manager of Llano Logistics. “We are truly trying to find people who are ready for a real chance at growth. This isn’t just a job for now. Every position in the United Family provides an opportunity for a real career.”

Since the job fair will only be hiring for Llano Logistics, all applicants must be at least 18-years-old.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by The United Family.

