Cloudy start, then a sunny day

By Robert Gauthreaux III
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cloudy start with patchy fog in some spots, but by lunch we should see more sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the 70s today with 80s returning Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, high of 78°, NW 5-10

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 52°, NW 5-10

It looks like into next week, temperatures will be fairly seasonable for early October with lots of sunshine. While Lubbock is expected to remain out of the 40s, some places could drop there in the mornings. There’s no great chance of rain throughout the week.

-RG3

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

