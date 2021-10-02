End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Tulia 56 Dimmitt 0
Whitharral 48 Klondike 19
Odessa Permian 17 Frenship 14
Snyder 45 Muleshoe 33
Olton 21 Smyer 0
Ralls 46 New Home 6
Ropes 8 Crosbyton 7
Lockney 57 Memphis 0
Morton 52 Compass Academy 0
Lubbock Christian 44 Eunice New Mexico 6
Motley County 72 Petersburg 0
Loop 70 Lorenzo 41
Spur 60 Whiteface 12
Happy 44 Meadow 20
Jayton 64 Roby 22
Hermleigh 51 Bronte 0
Coronado 34 Palo Duro 8
Sweetwater 70 Eastland 54
Big Spring 47 Littlefield 29
Shallowater 37 Panhandle 29
Anton 65 Paducah 49
Cotton Center 53 Wilson 6
Nazareth 52 White Deer 16
Estacado 31 Bushland 21
Monahans 34 Seminole 21
Canyon 13 Levelland 7
Dell City 59 Dawson 14
Follett 50 Silverton 0
Benjamin 38 Patton Springs 0
Sands 56 Southland 6
Amherst 40 Claude 26
Ira 71 Loraine 26
All Saints 62 Wichita Christian 59
Roscoe vs. Sudan (canceled)
Crowell vs. SpringLake Earth (canceled)
Kress vs. Lazbuddie (postponed)
Hart vs. Kress (Saturday)
Stephenville Faith vs. Lubbock Titans (Saturday)
Kingdom Prep vs. Abilene Christian (Saturday)
