End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 1

By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Tulia 56 Dimmitt 0

Whitharral 48 Klondike 19

Odessa Permian 17 Frenship 14

Snyder 45 Muleshoe 33

Olton 21 Smyer 0

Ralls 46 New Home 6

Ropes 8 Crosbyton 7

Lockney 57 Memphis 0

Morton 52 Compass Academy 0

Lubbock Christian 44 Eunice New Mexico 6

Motley County 72 Petersburg 0

Loop 70 Lorenzo 41

Spur 60 Whiteface 12

Happy 44 Meadow 20

Jayton 64 Roby 22

Hermleigh 51 Bronte 0

Coronado 34 Palo Duro 8

Sweetwater 70 Eastland 54

Big Spring 47 Littlefield 29

Shallowater 37 Panhandle 29

Anton 65 Paducah 49

Cotton Center 53 Wilson 6

Nazareth 52 White Deer 16

Estacado 31 Bushland 21

Monahans 34 Seminole 21

Canyon 13 Levelland 7

Dell City 59 Dawson 14

Follett 50 Silverton 0

Benjamin 38 Patton Springs 0

Sands 56 Southland 6

Amherst 40 Claude 26

Ira 71 Loraine 26

All Saints 62 Wichita Christian 59

Roscoe vs. Sudan (canceled)

Crowell vs. SpringLake Earth (canceled)

Kress vs. Lazbuddie (postponed)

Hart vs. Kress (Saturday)

Stephenville Faith vs. Lubbock Titans (Saturday)

Kingdom Prep vs. Abilene Christian (Saturday)

