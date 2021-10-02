Local Listings
Showers over football games expected to clear overnight

By John Robison
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and some heavy storms will impact area football games this Friday evening. Lightning, gusty winds and rain may create some game delays through the evening. Rain jacket and umbrella may be good additions to your game experience this evening.

Rain will decrease and move out of the area overnight and allow for warmer and drier conditions over the weekend.

However, Saturday morning may start with patchy fog which will slowly dissipate late in the morning.

By afternoon, it will be partly cloudy to sunny over the region.

Daytime highs will climb back to the 70s over most of the South Plains with some low 80s possible in the western counties.

Warmer temps will settle in on Sunday and continue through next week.

At this time it appears that next week will be sunny and dry and the afternoon highs will hover around 80 degrees. Nighttime lows will remain cool.

