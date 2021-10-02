SWAT team responds to barricaded subject

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject in the 2400 block of 30th St.

Lubbock Police Department said the incident began as a domestic dispute around 3:20 a.m. at a home near the intersection of 30th St. and Avenue X. The subject then barricaded themselves inside the house and a SWAT team was called.

This is a developing story.

