Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Barely back in the 80s today

By Robert Gauthreaux III
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It looks like Lubbock will just barely squeak into the 80s this afternoon, so we’ll be just slightly warmer than Saturday. Expect sunny skies again. Overnight, it looks like it will be a little milder than this weekend with lows in the mid 50s.

TODAY: High of 80°, NNE 10, sunny

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 54°, SW 5

Not much changes with the forecast into next week. Afternoons remain in the 80s, a little above average for early October. Next weekend at the moment looks warm with temperatures approaching the 90s. The whole week is looking dry with sunshine.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team responded early Saturday morning to a barricaded subject.
1 injured, 1 in custody after Saturday morning SWAT standoff
Texas Tech will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season Saturday when the Red...
Texas Tech outlasts West Virginia 23-20
Gov. Greg Abbott gives 'Guns Up' in Lubbock during news conference
WATCH: World’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese to build $870 million facility in Lubbock
KCBD News at 10 End Zone 09/02/2021
End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 1
Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) will extend...
Texas HHS extends emergency SNAP benefits through October

Latest News

Weather 10-02
Cloudy start, then a sunny day
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Oct. 2
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Oct. 2
Showers over football games expected to clear overnight
Showers over football games expected to clear overnight
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Oct. 1
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Oct. 1