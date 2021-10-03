Barely back in the 80s today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It looks like Lubbock will just barely squeak into the 80s this afternoon, so we’ll be just slightly warmer than Saturday. Expect sunny skies again. Overnight, it looks like it will be a little milder than this weekend with lows in the mid 50s.

TODAY: High of 80°, NNE 10, sunny

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 54°, SW 5

Not much changes with the forecast into next week. Afternoons remain in the 80s, a little above average for early October. Next weekend at the moment looks warm with temperatures approaching the 90s. The whole week is looking dry with sunshine.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.