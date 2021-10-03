Local Listings
End Zone Team of the Week: Whitharral Panthers

The Whitharral Panthers knocked off No. 7 Klondike 48-19 to earn End Zone Team of the Week...
The Whitharral Panthers knocked off No. 7 Klondike 48-19 to earn End Zone Team of the Week honors.(KCBD Video)
By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WHITHARRAL, Texas (KCBD) - The Whitharral Panthers knocked off No. 7 Klondike 48-19 to earn End Zone Team of the Week honors.

Despite weather delays and muddy conditions, Whitharral shut down the Cougars, who came in averaging 57 points a game.

Under Coach Clint Linman, Whitharral has won five games in a row and now they open District Friday hosting last week’s End Zone Team of the Week Anton.

Good things are happening in Whitharral with Panther Football.

