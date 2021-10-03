Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches

Local Listings
A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up on Huntington Beach.(Source: Katrina Foley/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.

A statement from the city of Huntington Beach says at least 126,000 gallons of oil spilled into the waters off Orange County.

The Los Angeles Times reports birds and fish have been killed.

Crews have deployed skimmers and booms to try to corral the slick.

The coastline is closed from the Huntington Beach Pier nearly 4 miles south to the Santa Ana River jetty.

