Suspect identified in Saturday S.W.A.T. incident

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified the suspect who barricaded himself in his house following a domestic dispute, resulting in a S.W.A.T. callout.

Police were called to a residence at 30th St. and Avenue X for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, the suspect, Welton Wormly, attempted to flee from officers, according to the incident report. When he was apprehended, he barricaded himself inside the residence.

According to the report, the victim, Welton’s common-law wife, was able to get out of the residence and was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries from the assault.

After Wormly barricaded himself, S.W.A.T. was called to take over the scene and took Wormly into custody. Wormly also had additional outstanding warrants, according to the report.

