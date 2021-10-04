Local Listings
1 person injured in hit-and-run crash, driver taken in custody

South Lubbock
car vs ped south lubbock
car vs ped south lubbock(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 82nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, around 1 a.m.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle is in custody.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

