1 person injured in hit-and-run crash, driver taken in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 82nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, around 1 a.m.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle is in custody.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.