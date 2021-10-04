City rolls out ‘Add 806′ campaign ahead of mandatory 10-Digit phone number dialing

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock rolled out its ‘Add 806′ campaign Monday, October 4, to give citizens time to get used to the idea of dialing area code 806 for ALL phone calls beginning October 24.

Beginning on October 24, several area codes across the U.S., including 806, will be included in mandatory 10-digit dialing for all calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits will not be completed.

The change is necessary because the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated the area code 988 as the new area code to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. That area code, and all other area codes nationwide, will be moved to 10-digit rule by July 16, 2022.

** Video provided by the City of Lubbock.

