Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Congratulations to the winner of Lubbock’s Worst Tree contest!

After hundreds of photos we finally found it, the winner of our Lubbock’s Worst Tree contest....
After hundreds of photos we finally found it, the winner of our Lubbock’s Worst Tree contest. Congrats to our Grand Prize Winner Cale Bloskas, and to all our other winners over the last seven weeks!(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After hundreds of photos we finally found it, the winner of our Lubbock’s Worst Tree contest.

Congrats to our Grand Prize Winner, Cale Bloskas, and to all our other winners over the last seven weeks!

Week 1 – Becky Paxton

Week 2 – Kimberly Garza

Week 3 - Tyler Mattox

Week 4 - Lillie Polando

Week 5 - Cale Bloskas - GRAND PRIZE WINNER

Week 6 – Mike Woodruff

Week 7 – Linda Henegar

Click here to see full details and all our previous winners!

Although he hasn’t lived in his house very long, Cale Bloskas is this year’s overall winner of Lubbock’s Worst Tree. Along with a $50 gift card from P.K. Construction, Bloskas gets to see the eyesore go bye-bye, courtesy of Sam and Company Landscaping.

While every other part of his yard has been made over, this final step was a long time coming.

“We moved into the neighborhood back in November. We put a lot of time into the grass and trimming things up, trimming hedges and all that, so I think once we get the tree taken care of, just continue to keep up with the landscaping. I’ve already talked to Sam a couple times about a couple different projects I might have him come back out and do for us as well,” Cale Bloskas, overall winner of Lubbock’s Worst Tree, said.

Sam Foncham is the owner of Sam & Company Landscaping:

“Well, it may not be the ugliest tree, but it’s an ugly tree. I’ve seen uglier ones than that, but it needs to come out. It really doesn’t match with him. Look at this. this stuff, is so beautiful, but look at the tree. It’s so ugly. It doesn’t match. it doesn’t reflect his personality,” Sam said.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team responded early Saturday morning to a barricaded subject.
1 injured, 1 in custody after Saturday morning SWAT standoff
Texas Tech will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season Saturday when the Red...
Texas Tech outlasts West Virginia 23-20
Gov. Greg Abbott gives 'Guns Up' in Lubbock during news conference
WATCH: World’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese to build $870 million facility in Lubbock
KCBD News at 10 End Zone 09/02/2021
End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 1
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Houston, Texas school principal shot by ex-student on campus

Latest News

KCBD Battle of the Bands
KCBD Battle of the Bands
KCBD Battle of the Bands
KCBD Battle of the Bands Official Rules 2021
KCBD First Freeze 2021
KCBD First Freeze
KCBD First Freeze 2021
KCBD First Freeze Official Promotional Rules 2021